A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the evening.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

