Arrest Warrant Issued for Healthcare Worker Accused of Forging 80-Year-Old Woman’s Checks

INDIANA CO., Pa. – Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for an area woman accused of forging checks from an elderly woman’s account.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for April L. Kovach, 45, of Rural Valley, Pa., after she was charged with Forgery, Access Device Fraud, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, and other crimes following an investigation that began in September of last year. The charges were filed on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee, who issued a warrant for Kovach’s arrest.

On September 18, 2020, the victim, an 80-year-old female of Valley Rd., White Twp. reported having received a copy of a check drawn on her bank account without her knowledge or permission. The check was made payable to Kovach in the amount of $2,500.00. At the time, Kovach was employed as the victim’s home healthcare aid. Upon a review of her personal bank statements, the victim also discovered eight fraudulent ATM withdrawals, altogether totaling $3,889.25, the first of which occurred on August 25, 2020.

On October 26, 2020, a search warrant was served on Kovach’s bank. A review of Kovach’s bank statements revealed that the check, in the amount of $2,500.00, had been deposited into Kovach’s account on September 3, 2020. Troopers also found that several cash deposits were made into Kovach’s account within the timeframe of the fraudulent ATM cash withdrawals from the victim’s account.

Troopers also obtained video surveillance that showed Kovach depositing a $2,500.00 check and using the victim’s debit card at an ATM in White Twp.

Kovach is described as a white female, 5’04” tall, 110 lbs., with blue eyes and black hair. As of this date, the investigating officer’s attempts to meet with Kovach have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information concerning the current whereabouts of April L. Kovach is encouraged to immediately contact the Troop A, Indiana Station at 724-357-1960.

