Callen Triple-Double Paces C-L Boys Past Cranberry

SENECA, Pa. – A monster game by Hayden Callen helped Clarion-Limestone stop a three-game losing streak with a 60-24 victory over Cranberry on Tuesday evening in Seneca.

(Photo courtesy of: Jared Bakaysa)

Callen connected on a triple-double of 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists for the Lions (2-3). Ryan Hummell added 11 points with four steals, and Tommy Smith added eight points. Jordan Hesdon notched six points with five assists and five steals.

C-L led 19-7 after one quarter, which ballooned to a 20-point lead by halftime at 38-18. The Lions then continued to cruise with a 22-6 scoring in the second half to set the final score. The entire fourth quarter was played with the mercy rule running clock. Brandon Forrest paced Cranberry with nine points on a trio of three-pointers. JT Stahlman added eight points.

