Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caribbean Chipotle Pork Sliders

Day 4 of Slider Week spotlights a finger-licking combination!

Ingredients

1 large onion, quartered

1 boneless pork shoulder butt roast (3 to 4 pounds)



2 finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce plus 3 tablespoons sauce3/4 cup honey barbecue sauce1/4 cup water4 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon ground cumin1 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

COLESLAW:

2 cups finely chopped red cabbage

1 medium mango, peeled and chopped

1 cup pineapple tidbits, drained

3/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

20 Hawaiian sweet rolls, split and toasted

Directions

-Place onion in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Cut roast in half; place over onion. In a small bowl, combine chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, barbecue sauce, water, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper; pour over meat. Cook, covered, on low 8-10 hours or until meat is tender.

-Remove roast; cool slightly. Skim fat from cooking juices. Shred pork with 2 forks. Return pork to slow cooker; heat through.

-For the coleslaw, in a large bowl, combine cabbage, mango, pineapple, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Place 1/4 cup pork mixture on each roll bottom; top with 2 tablespoons coleslaw. Replace tops.

