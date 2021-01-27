 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caribbean Chipotle Pork Sliders

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Day 4 of Slider Week spotlights a finger-licking combination!

Ingredients

1 large onion, quartered
1 boneless pork shoulder butt roast (3 to 4 pounds)

2 finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce plus 3 tablespoons sauce
3/4 cup honey barbecue sauce
1/4 cup water
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper

COLESLAW:
2 cups finely chopped red cabbage
1 medium mango, peeled and chopped
1 cup pineapple tidbits, drained
3/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon lime juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
20 Hawaiian sweet rolls, split and toasted

Directions

-Place onion in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Cut roast in half; place over onion. In a small bowl, combine chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, barbecue sauce, water, garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper; pour over meat. Cook, covered, on low 8-10 hours or until meat is tender.

-Remove roast; cool slightly. Skim fat from cooking juices. Shred pork with 2 forks. Return pork to slow cooker; heat through.

-For the coleslaw, in a large bowl, combine cabbage, mango, pineapple, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Place 1/4 cup pork mixture on each roll bottom; top with 2 tablespoons coleslaw. Replace tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.