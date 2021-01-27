Deer Creek Winery Offering Special Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting a special Valentine’s Day Dinner on February 13 and February 14.
What better way to spend Valentine’s Day with your significant other than to go to Deer Creek Winery for dinner and music!
Deer Creek Winery is ready to provide a candle-lit dinner with endless memories and the most romantic, intimate Valentine’s Day dinner imaginable.
This all-inclusive evening provides:
– Live music with Bryan Phillips;
– A bottle of wine of your choosing;
– Endless salad and garlic toast;
– Create your own pasta bowl; and
– Dessert
And, of course, an unforgettable Valentine’s Day for your special someone!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
