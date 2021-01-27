 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery Offering Special Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

138836398_2796337173949397_2615998859229633470_oSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting a special Valentine’s Day Dinner on February 13 and February 14.

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day with your significant other than to go to Deer Creek Winery for dinner and music!

Deer Creek Winery is ready to provide a candle-lit dinner with endless memories and the most romantic, intimate Valentine’s Day dinner imaginable.

This all-inclusive evening provides:

– Live music with Bryan Phillips;
– A bottle of wine of your choosing;
– Endless salad and garlic toast;
– Create your own pasta bowl; and
– Dessert

And, of course, an unforgettable Valentine’s Day for your special someone!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.

139523051_3935400013165842_1089680245064724108_n


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.