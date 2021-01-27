Dorothy I. “Dorene” Rugh, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

She had spent the last three years at the Glenmaura Senior Living Center in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where her three children live.

Born June 22, 1931 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Ray A. and Esther Probst Frank.

She graduated from Oil City High School in 1949 and went on to West Liberty University in West Virginia. She was a sorority sister of the Chi Delta Phi, and she graduated with a degree in Dental Hygiene.

After graduation, she worked in the Warren School District as a hygienist, and then went on to work for Oil City dentist, Dr. Mike McNamara, before moving to New York.

Mrs. Rugh was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oil City and sang in the choir. Dorene was also a member of the DAR from 1962 until 2018.

Dorene married her longtime love, friend, and partner for life, Harold A. Rugh, on June 28, 1952 at the First Presbyterian Church in Oil City by the Reverend Doctor, Norman R. Adams. Their life together lasted for 65 years until Harold passed away on October 11, 2017.

She is survived by her sister Andra Frank Hankey and her husband Jim of Eden, NY; three children, daughters Carolyn Rugh and her husband Donald Nothoff of Moosic, PA, and Darlene Weaver and her husband Dean of West Wyoming, PA, and son, Frank W. Rugh and his wife Janine of Old Forge, PA.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Frank Graff.

Our dear mother will be greatly missed and we are left with a great emptiness in our hearts, but we can have comfort knowing that she is in the presence of our Lord Jesus and our wonderful father Harold, who has been waiting for her at the gate to heaven, where they can live in peace and be free from physical despair. Our family has been blessed by having had them as our father and mother and know how much they are loved and missed.

Friends and family may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon officiating. All attending are respectfully asked to wear masks and practice appropriate social distancing.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

