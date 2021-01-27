 

Emergency Personnel Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

B2B03B03-001CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday morning in Clarion Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 322 near its intersection with Carney Road in Clarion Township was called in around 6:35 a.m. on January 26.

Initial reports indicated that the vehicle sheared a utility pole along U.S. 322.

5DMK0131001

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 9:51 a.m.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


