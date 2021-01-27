Featured Local Job: Occupational Therapist

Clarion Forest VNA is looking to hire a Per Diem Occupational Therapist (OT) to provide therapy services to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties.

Join in a rewarding and independent environment that is flexible with your lifestyle.

Requirements:

Licensed Occupational Therapist in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 1 year recent recent experience in healthcare

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively

Communicate and Supervise COTA as needed

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation.

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and submitted with a resume to: Human Resources, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

