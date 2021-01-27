Featured Local Job: Plumbing Foreman

Luton’s Plumbing-Heating-Air Conditioning, Inc is in search of a Commercial and Industrial Construction Plumbing Foreman.

TYPES OF PROJECTS: Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Multi-family, and Institutional

Location City: Various Locations

Requirements

GENERAL SUMMARY OF ROLE:

Responsible for field supervision and completion of plumbing projects from start to finish.

Oversee the daily construction activities at the work site(s), including scheduling of workers, delivery of equipment and materials and progress of the project.

Familiar with a variety of field concepts, practices and procedures both aboveground and underground in the specified disciplines as well as other related construction disciplines.

Direct and supervise the planning, layout, installation, testing, cleaning, startup and/or renovation of all types of plumbing and related equipment in accordance with all applicable plans, specifications, codes, and industry standards.

Direct and supervise the field measurement and layout of plumbing systems, the assembly and installation of shop-fabricated plumbing assemblies, the proper installation of supports and hangers for plumbing, and equipment.

Plan and coordinate the efforts of the crew, and motivate them to accomplish the work safely, correctly, efficiently and at or above the company quality standard.

Supervise and coordinate other related crafts as requested by project management.

Provide adequate construction methods that will ensure that all systems are installed, repaired and/or renovated in a manner that meets all standard building codes, plumbing codes and safety requirements.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Master Plumbers License preferred.

High School Diploma, GED or High School Equivalence Certificate Preferred.

Applicable trade school training helpful.

Must be a highly qualified tradesman with at least 5 to 10 years’ experience as a plumber and/or foreman/supervisor.

Must have worked within the plumbing construction industry and have experience supervising 2-20 crewmembers.

Ability to understand information, ideas and directions and then be able to direct and/or execute the tasks or project discussed.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule format.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence clearly.

Willingness to ask questions to insure a comprehensive understanding of the information being presented.

Ability to articulate ideas and methods both with the company’s management team and with the skilled craft-persons in your crews.

Ability to speak effectively before groups of employees of the organization.

Experience conducting toolbox meetings to communicate safety concerns, work scope, plans, and schedules to your crews.

Comprehensive understanding of various types of plumbing, such as cast iron, copper, PVC, CPVC, and HDPE as related to project specifications and industry standards.

Proficient in the use of end prep machines as well as thread, braze, solder, press, glue and fuse equipment required to join the plumbing materials.

Must be able to read and understand plans and specifications.

Competent and knowledgeable in basic computer skills.

Use of basic reasoning, thinking “on your feet”, and ability to resolve issues quickly with little or no direction from a superior.

Ability to make good judgments and render good decisions.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Utilize all plumbing techniques and methods for joining different types of plumbing systems including threading, mechanical couplings, soldering, brazing, push joint, press fitting, gluing and fusion joining.

Comprehend documents such as safety policies, operating and maintenance instructions, installation instructions and company procedure manuals.

Communicate field measurements with fabrication shop in a clear and concise manner.

Interpret project drawings to understand the plumbing installation in three dimensions.

Coordinate plumbing installation with other trades to avoid collisions and rework.

Operate in a team spirited environment and coordinate with other trades.

Plan and communicate in a timely manner with the project, warehouse, purchasing, and shop managers to assure that an adequate supply of labor, tools, materials, and equipment are available.

Be able to perform all of the essential functions of the skilled craft workers under your supervision.

Provide on-the-job training as needed to those individuals under your supervision.

Observe installed plumbing systems or plumbing equipment to determine hazards and the possible need for adjustments, relocation or replacement.

Review crew’s timecards for correct hours.

Monitor and report quantities of work accomplished on a daily/weekly basis.

Develop 1-week schedules and maintain 2 or 3-week look-ahead plans. Coordinate schedules with project teams.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary based on experience: $65,000-$85,000

Sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Bonuses for meeting project goals

Healthcare, 401k, Paid Vacations

Company Vehicle

Please send all resumes to info@lutonsplumbing.com.

