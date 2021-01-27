Former CU Art Professor Francis Baptist Passes Away

Francis Baptist went to be with His Lord and Savior on Monday Jan 25, 2021. He was 97 and died quietly at home.

Francis was a native of Worcester, Massachusetts. Before coming to Clarion he taught at Mayville State Teachers College in Mayville, North Dakota. He also served as the Director of the Fort Wayne Art School and Museum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. While at Fort Wayne Art School, Francis was twice awarded the Theodore Theime Incentive Award for his outstanding contributions to the school. He was also actively involved in the development of the Fort Wayne Fine Arts Foundation.

Dr Baptist was Professor Emeritus of Art at Clarion University and held degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the State University of Iowa and a Doctorate of Education (DEd) from Pennsylvania State University.

During his 24 years in the Art Department at Clarion University, Dr. Baptist taught courses in Drawing, Painting, various crafts, Art History and Art Education. He was a sponsor of the Clarion Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, at its origination on the Clarion Campus. In 1973, Dr. Baptist was chosen to represent Clarion University as Art Professor for the Pennsylvania Consortium for International Education in Salzburg, Austria. The Clarion Alumni Association honored Dr. Baptist in 1975 with the Distinguished Faculty Award.

Dr. Baptist was an artist as well as a teacher. He exhibited drawings, paintings and craft items in many faculty shows. He had one man shows of his artwork at the Hazel Sanford Gallery, the Ligonier Valley Library and the Blair Museum in Hollidaysburg, PA.

Dr. Baptist was also active in the community. He was a member of The Friends of the Library and served as its President for several years. He taught classes at the Bi-County Artists and judged art shows in Clarion and other communities.

Francis was a devoted husband to Gail for 70 years. They enjoyed travelling together. Among a few favorite trips were Austria, England, Scotland and Spain. Francis hosted numerous foreign students and enjoyed the cultural exchange involved in sharing his home with them. He was an avid gardener, music and opera lover and was always enthusiastically sharing his knowledge of the arts.



The family gratefully thanks caregivers from VNA Extended Care, VNA Hospice and Faith Atherton who cared for him with tenderness and grace, made him comfortable and able to stay at home.

Francis Baptist is preceded in death by his mother Eva Baptist, father Napolean Baptist, brother Russell Baptist and sister Shirley Karlstad.

Francis is survived by his wife, Gail Baptist of Clarion, PA, daughter Susan Argyle of Grove City, PA, son Charles Baptist of Barrington, IL, daughter Sarah Baptist of Wilmington, DE, grandson Sean Argyle of Cleveland, OH, and sister Marilyn Baptist of Shrewsbury, MA.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Clarion Free Library.

A private service will be held at Goble Funeral Home on Thursday Jan 28th.

Family and friends can leave an online condolence or memory at www.goblefh.net.

