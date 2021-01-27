Harry William Neuhard, 94, passed away Saturday night, January 23, at the McKinley Health Center.

He was born October 29th 1926 in Danville, PA, son of Cyrus William Neuhard and Grace Francis Rider Neuhard. He left High School to join the United States Army in 1944, and then going into the Army Air Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1946, earning the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the American Theater Service Medal.

He returned to finish High School, graduating in 1948. He went on to college at Penn State, receiving a Master of Education in Music from Penn State in 1957 and also was in the Penn State Blue Band, playing the trombone. He furthered his education at Clarion University, receiving a Master of Science in Communication and a Professional Certificate for Instructional Media Specialist in 1971 and later certification to teach art from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He married Marilyn Lee Wilson, of Indiana PA, on August 17th 1955.

He began his teaching career in 1952 at Brookville Area High School, teaching Music and directing the band. He took the band to perform in parades around the area and also once to Philadelphia. He traveled to other nearby areas to teach music as well. In 1965, he became the Audio-Visual Director at Brookville High School. In 1973 until his retirement in 1993, he taught art. He was one of the group of teachers that started the musicals at the school, the first one being The King and I.

After retirement, he served on the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library board of directors for two terms, one as president and as a volunteer. He was very involved in the library at the time of its renovation. He enjoyed painting and installing a colorful mural in the children’s area. He continued to add pieces of artwork to the room and helped with the maintenance of the building. He also made many of the buildings for the Bowdish Railroad at the Jefferson County History Center and enjoyed being there when it was running. He received the Jefferson County Historical Society’s Kate Scott award in 2007. He enjoyed many kinds of hobbies including making furniture, painting and carving birds and fish.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, the late Marilyn (Wilson) Neuhard and is survived by his daughter, Melanie Darrin and two nephews, James Goodwin and David Goodwin.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 28th at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be broadcast on Friday, January 29th, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, Indiana Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library or the Jefferson County Historical Society.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by visiting http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/46427.

