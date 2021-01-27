Jefferson County COVID-19 Mass Testing Site Opens Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A COVID-19 mass testing site will be opening at the DuBois Regional Airport on Thursday, January 28.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health in conjunction with Jefferson County is sponsoring a COVID-19 mass testing site at the DuBois Regional Airport, located at 377 Aviation Way, Reynoldsville, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., January 28 through February 1.

The Department of Health has contracted with AMI Expeditionary Health Services to conduct the testing.

This testing initiative is completely free to everyone ages three years old and up who want to get tested. AMI will ask for private insurance information to help cover the lab fees; however, if insurance is not available, AMI will submit to the federal government for reimbursement of costs.

AMI has conducted testing in approximately 60 counties within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Their services include capturing the test culture and processing it at the lab, then providing the test results to the individual privately.

Jefferson County and the Department of Emergency Services will not collect any patient information. All patient information will be kept confidential.

There is no appointment needed and individuals will be allowed to be tested without getting out of their vehicle. Walk up testing will be available if needed.

This pop-up testing is not limited to just Jefferson County residents. Residents in neighboring counties or who are in the county for whatever reason are welcome to take this opportunity for testing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.