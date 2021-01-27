Say What?!: Loose Cow Brings Traffic to a Halt on Georgia Highway Ramp

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Police in Georgia say traffic was halted on a ramp connecting two highways when a loose cow wandered into traffic.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the ramp from Eastbound Interstate 16 to Interstate 516 was closed shortly after noon Tuesday when a cow wandered onto the highway.

