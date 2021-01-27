 

SPONSORED: Make Valentine’s Day Delicious With Help From Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

stillers-vday2SENECA, Pa. – Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse is making Valentine’s Day easy for you!

Have a great meal provided by Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse, and make it even more special by adding a beautiful fresh flower arrangement and chocolate platter by Edible Arrangements.

Also with your purchase, you will receive Clever Cash from Something Clever in Franklin.

Option #1- $75

Lasagna, Garlic Bread & Salad PLUS
Fresh Flower Arrangement and Chocolate Platter.

Option #2- $85
2) Ribeye (uncooked), Green Beans, Salad & Dinner Roll PLUS
Fresh Flowers and Chocolate Platter.

Option #3- $80
2) Filet (uncooked), Green Beans, Salad & Dinner Roll PLUS
Fresh Flowers and Chocolate Platter.

Flowers, Chocolate & Dinner all in one place.

Even the card is included! – WHATTT!!!

stillers-vday

That makes for the best Valentine’s Day! Place your order today. The last day to order is February 4th.

Call Stiller’s at 814-493-8208

Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.

