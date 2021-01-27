SPONSORED: Ordered: 1/27/2021 Webco Industries is Proud to Have Sponsored Racecar at National Race

OIL CITY, Pa. – Webco is proud to have sponsored Santino Ferrucci in the 35th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

Held every January in Tulsa, OK, the Chili Bowl is often referred to as dirt racing’s winter answer to football’s Super Bowl. This year’s event featured 309 four cylinder “midget” sprint cars, all vying for the coveted “Golden Driller” trophy.

Santino drove car #10 with a chassis constructed with Webco Finishline CrMo™ tubing.

Webco Industries’ newest line of mechanical tubing, FinishLineST™, is appealing to the high-performance racing industry. Based upon feedback from drivers, crew teams and chassis builders, including the NASCAR circuit, Webco’s FinishLineST™ tubing is manufactured for their demanding specifications. FinishLineST™ is available in a variety of diameter and wall combinations for chassis tubing, roll cage tubing and other critical components that give drivers a competitive edge. Webco FinishLineST™ products are featured prominently in several teams competing in this year’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series. The FinishLine ST™ difference includes:

Welded DOM and cold drawn seamless tubing available in various sizes

Readily available in 4130, 1020 and 1026 grades

Final manufacturing and testing located in Sand Springs, OK – USA

Mechanical and dimensional consistency well beyond industry standard

Access to Webco’s technical support team, with almost 50 years of tube manufacturing experience

Webco’s Finishline CrMo™ (4130 DOM) cold drawn seamless tubing meets the exacting mechanical, dimensional, and finish properties today’s chassis builders and drivers require. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/2XWvjAp.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.