Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks), 87, of Tionesta passed away on January 25, 2021 at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Barbara was born on July 18, 1933 in Knoxville, TN and was the daughter of William and Iva Walker.

Barbara had many different careers in her life before retiring in 1994 and moving to Tionesta from Pittsburgh. But her greatest accomplishment was her family whom she treasured dearly. Many would call her mom over the years not just her children. Besides spending time with her family Barbara also enjoyed fishing and camping, doing crossword puzzles, and bingo.

Barbara was preceded in death by her best friend and one true love David V. Parks, and her son’s Michael and David. Her parents William and Iva Walker and her siblings, Charlsie, Roxie, Ruth and Jerry also preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy include her children. Jerry Miller, Tionesta PA, Cathy Sokol, Tonopah NV, Robert (Lena) Parks, Allison Park PA, Bill (Marilyn) Miller, Fort Dodge IA, Steve (Carla) Miller, Des Moines,IA, Patricia Ainslie, Roy WA, Rocky (Judy) Miller Butler PA, David (Marlene) Parks, Saltsburg PA, Renita (Mark) Greene, Storm Lake. Her dear friend Ella Watts Cooks Forest, PA. Her 20 grandchildren: Sheri, Jennifer, Robert, Bill Jr, Tanya, Jon, Sonja, Steven, Jessica, Joseph, Amber, Jerry, John, Nick, Donnie, Jason, Michael Jr, Barbara, Jon M, Melissa. 52 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and friends.

As per Barbara’s wish there will be no public visitation. A celebration on life will be held on July 17, 2021 at Faller Funeral Home in Fryburg.

Barbara’s family would like to thank all the staff at Snyder’s for the excellent care they provided for her over the last 2.5 years

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

