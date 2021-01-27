DCNR Secretary Dunn Announces Investment in ATV & Snowmobile Trails

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced new grant funding totaling $339,060.00 that will support six recipients in Pennsylvania for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails.

“Derived from rider registration fees, these funds are used to help acquire trails and improve riding opportunities for ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts,” Dunn said. “We know the activity associated these trails and projects draw many visitors and have a positive economic impact on nearby communities.”

The investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account and the Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program will support planning, construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

The grants by county are:

Cambria and Clearfield — Rock Run Recreation Area, Inc., $67,700, to construct a comfort station at the Rock Run Recreation Area facility in Chest Township.

Erie, Crawford, and Warren — Tri-County Snowblazers, Inc., $49,700, to purchase equipment to construct and maintain approximately 60 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.

Fayette — Indian Creek Valley ATV Club, $54,900, to purchase equipment to construct and maintain approximately 42 miles of ATV trails in Saltlick Township.

Lawrence and Butler — Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association, $40,760, to prepare a trail study to explore the feasibility of a 235-acre ATV and OHV facility in Slippery Rock and Muddy Creek townships.

Monroe — Peaceful Woodlands Family Campground, $55,500, for the development o the Peaceful Woodlands Family Campground ATV Connector Trail in Tunkhannock Township. Work to include construction of 0.1 miles of ATV trail from the campground to the Dixon Miller ATV Trail System.

Northumberland — Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority, $70,500, to include construction of a comfort station at the AOAA facility in Coal Township.

The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

The next ATV and Snowmobile grant round opens on Monday, February 1, and closes on Wednesday, March 31.

Grants are open to municipalities, non-profit, and for-profit organizations.

Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include: planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Statewide, Pennsylvania has about 26,600 active snowmobiles registered, and slightly more than 172,500 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.

More information about ATV grants is on the DCNR website.

