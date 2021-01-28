 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, January 28, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.


