Around the League: Clarion Girls Power Past Venango Catholic

OIL CITY, Pa. – On Wednesday night at home, Venango Catholic lost to Clarion, 50-21.

(Photo Courtesy: Kim Constantino)

Clarion’s Payton Simko and Erica Selfridge combined for 26 points in the Bobcats’ victory. Clarion’s offense was not the only thing working in their favor, as their defense was also on point. Venango Catholic did not score over 10 points in any quarter in the contest. Helping the Bobcats on defense was Jordan Best with eight rebounds and five steals. The point leader for Venango Catholic was Lily Homan with 13 points.

Clarion’s next game is at home against Forest Area on Friday, January 29.

