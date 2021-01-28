Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Brisket Sliders with Caramelized Onions

Turn your juicy brisket into sliders for a tasty snack!

Experiment with this new recipe tonight to celebrate Day 5 of Slider Week!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons plus 1/8 teaspoon salt, divided



2 tablespoons sugar2 tablespoons whole peppercorns, crushed5 garlic cloves, minced1 fresh beef brisket (about 4 pounds)1 cup mayonnaise1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese2 teaspoons horseradish1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper3 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces2 medium onions, chopped2 celery ribs, chopped1 cup dry red wine or beef broth1/4 cup stone-ground mustard3 bay leaves1 tablespoon olive oil3 medium onions, sliced24 mini bunsOptional: Arugula and tomato slices

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons salt, sugar, peppercorns and garlic; rub onto all sides of brisket. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, blue cheese, horseradish and cayenne. Refrigerate until assembling.

-Place carrots, chopped onions and celery in a 6- or 7-qt. slow cooker. Place brisket on top of vegetables. In a small bowl, combine red wine, mustard and bay leaves; pour over brisket. Cook, covered, on low 7-9 hours or until meat is fork-tender.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sliced onions and remaining salt; cook and stir until softened. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 30-35 minutes or until deep golden brown, stirring occasionally.

-Remove brisket; cool slightly. Reserve 1 cup cooking juices; discard remaining juices. Skim fat from reserved juices. Thinly slice brisket across the grain; return to slow cooker. Pour juices over brisket.

-Serve brisket on buns with mayonnaise mixture and caramelized onions and, if desired, arugula and tomato slices.

