Clarion County Reports Ten New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported ten new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on January 28.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,443, and the death toll has reached 73.

Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,251. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County on January 28, leaving the death toll at 16.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 28, there were 6,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 824,405.

Note that case counts today include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers. 1,214 of today’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago. We will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next few days.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/28/21 – 6,036

01/27/21 – 5,874

01/26/21 – 4,628

01/25/21 – 3,976

01/24/21 – 3,934

01/23/21 – 5,785

01/22/21 – 5,338

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4536 24 4560 107 (1 new) Butler 12489 77 12566 322 (5 new) Clarion 2433 10 2443 73 (1 new) Clearfield 5438 47 5485 95 (1 new) Crawford 5824 22 5846 127 (3 new) Elk 2088 15 2103 33 Forest 1248 3 1251 16 Indiana 4710 17 4727 148 (2 new) Jefferson 2465 14 2479 73 (1 new) McKean 2657 22 2679 57 Mercer 7352 42 7394 217 (2 new) Venango 3030 18 3048 75 (1 new) Warren 1970 6 1976 88 (3 new)

There are 3,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 759 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, there were 198 new deaths reported for a total of 21,303 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 87,701 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,600,965 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,483 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,861 cases among employees, for a total of 74,344 at 1,536 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 11,170 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,653 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 27:

837,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 519,419 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 159,199 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 837,817 doses administered to 678,618 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

