Clarion River Valley Strikers Competitive Soccer Signups Begin Now

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion River Valley Strikers (CRVS) competitive traveling soccer program is offering signups now on the CRVS website.

CRVS competitive teams offer the opportunity to play at a high level against other clubs from the surrounding area. Games are held on Sundays with our first weekend of games scheduled for April 11.

To register, go to clarionstrikers.org.

The Developmental Academy will open up for registration February 1.

CRVS is the premier competitive soccer club in Clarion County. It is the only soccer Club in the county to participate in the highly competitive PA West League. PA West is part of US Youth Soccer, Region One and is associated with US Soccer and FIFA.

CRVS offers competitive soccer for boys and girls, ages 7 through 18. The club is focused on the development of players through individual skill, tactical teamwork, and proper sportsmanship.

CRVS participates in two seasons of PA West Youth soccer annually. A spring season in April and May and a fall season in September and October. Seasons consist of 8 games, 4 home and 4 away. Away games are played across northwest PA. In addition to regular season games, players will have the opportunity to participate in tournaments regularly.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.