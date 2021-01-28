Clarion Woman Charged With Theft, Forgery

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a check, forged the signature on it, and then had someone to cash it for her.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 49-year-old Lori Ann Marie Shelley.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:00 p.m. on December 11, 2020, Clarion Borough Police received a report of a theft from a known female victim who reported she never received a $400.00 check that was sent to her. The victim told police that the check issuer had investigated and found that the check had been cashed. The victim also provided police with a copy of the check from the issuer.

According to the complaint, the check was endorsed with the victim’s signature along with the signature of another known woman who also provided her PA Driver’s License in order to cash the check.

The victim told police the signature on the check was not her writing and said she had never given anyone permission to sign her name to endorse the check. When asked if she was familiar with the other woman who endorsed the check and shown a photograph of the woman, the victim said she did not know her.

Police then went to speak to the known woman.

According to the complaint, when asked about the check, the woman told police that Lori Shelley had asked her to cash it. She said Shelley told her that the victim owed her (Shelley) money, but she couldn’t cash the check because she did not have a bank account. The woman also told police that the victim’s signature was already on the check when Shelley brought it to her. She said she then endorsed the check under the victim’s signature, took it to her bank, cashed it, and gave Shelley the money.

The complaint notes that when police looked up Shelley in their reporting system, they noted she had been arrested in June 2020 for taking a check from a mailbox in her apartment building, forging the endorsement on the back, and having someone cash the check for her.

Police then contacted the victim and asked if she knew Shelley. The victim told police she did and said that Shelley resides in the same apartment building as she does.

Shelley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:45 a.m. on January 20, on the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act in Writing, Felony 2

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

She remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on February 2, with Judge Quinn presiding.

Court documents indicate Shelley is also scheduled to stand for sentencing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on February 17, on one third-degree felony count of forgery related to the previous case against her.

Shelley pleaded guilty to the above charge on January 20.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

