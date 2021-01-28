Donna Marie Claypoole, 74, of Fink Rd., Centerville died Monday morning, January 25, 2021, at her residence.

Donna was born on August 17, 1946 in Titusville to the late Donald and Ethel (Watkins) Proper, Sr.

She attended Titusville High School.

Donna was a member of the former Titusville PNA and was a longtime driver for the Amish community.

She is survived by 5 children, Albert Claypoole of Titusville, Jim Claypoole Jr. of Centerville, Patricia Claypoole Ross of Corry, Barbara Miller and husband Robert of Centerville, Robert Claypoole and wife Charlotte of Centerville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Edward Proper, Donald Proper Jr., both of Titusville; Betty Krizo of Union City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, James Claypoole Sr; a longtime companion Robert A. Anderson; 2 brothers, Robert and Harold Proper; and a sister, Shirley Ploss.

No services are being conducted.

Arrangements are under the care of Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.

