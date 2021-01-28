 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Donna Marie Claypoole

Thursday, January 28, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-NOsVzDR1fVO4ZqDonna Marie Claypoole, 74, of Fink Rd., Centerville died Monday morning, January 25, 2021, at her residence.

Donna was born on August 17, 1946 in Titusville to the late Donald and Ethel (Watkins) Proper, Sr.

She attended Titusville High School.

Donna was a member of the former Titusville PNA and was a longtime driver for the Amish community.

She is survived by 5 children, Albert Claypoole of Titusville, Jim Claypoole Jr. of Centerville, Patricia Claypoole Ross of Corry, Barbara Miller and husband Robert of Centerville, Robert Claypoole and wife Charlotte of Centerville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Edward Proper, Donald Proper Jr., both of Titusville; Betty Krizo of Union City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, James Claypoole Sr; a longtime companion Robert A. Anderson; 2 brothers, Robert and Harold Proper; and a sister, Shirley Ploss.

No services are being conducted.

Arrangements are under the care of Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.