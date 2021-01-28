Featured Local Job: Chief Financial Officer

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start announces the following job opportunity:

Chief Financial Officer

Position Overview:

The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for the implementation, direction, monitoring and coordination of the overall program accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting policies and procedures which will provide efficient and effective control and satisfy informational requirements of governing boards, administrative staff, independent auditors and government agencies. The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for being a representative of Head Start on various community boards. The Chief Financial Officer assists the Executive Director in dealing with facility issues.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Business Management or related degree with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, purchasing and risk management. CPA or MBA strongly

preferred. Experience in grant funded programs preferred.

Salary:

Commensurate with education/experience.

Full-time, Exempt Position:

Monday through Friday, 8 hours/day, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Benefits include:

Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, and Aflac Options

Location:

Central Office, Brookville PA

Send letter of interest, resume, transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation to:

Ms. Pamela Johnson, Executive Director

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc.

18 Western Avenue, Suite C

Brookville, PA 15825

Or email documents to: Info@jcheadstart.com

EOE

