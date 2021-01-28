 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Outside Sales Representative

Thursday, January 28, 2021 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs


The Voto Manufacturers Sales Co. in Clarion, PA is seeking a self-motivated, detail-oriented Outside Sales Representative to join their team.

Would you like to manage a territory where you build lasting relationships, and have experience with rigging, digging, wear products, steel & hose products? Would others describe you as someone who pays attention to details, is customer service oriented and loves selling? If you’re a team player who is seeking an excellent opportunity to join a solid, growth-oriented employee-owned company with a commitment to its customers and employees, consider joining their team.

Voto Sales is seeking a motivated, self-driven Outside Sales Representative to work out of their Clarion, PA location. They offer a competitive compensation package first year transferring to open ended commissions going forward, and a benefits package after a 90-day provisional period.

The ideal candidate will prospect and generate new commercial business as well as perform cold-calls in the field to generate new permanent sales through proactive contact via in person, telephone, email, fax, websites, computers, etc. This candidate should be able to support existing clients, generate new clients, help implement sales/marketing responses to customer leads, and have an ability to conduct product demonstrations. Must be proficient in Word, Internet, and AS400. A current valid Driver’s license required. Drug screening and reference check will be performed.

Responsibilities:

  • Identify leads, manage prospects and acquire new business
  • Service existing clients
  • Effectively demonstrate product line
  • Meet established goals for territory development and sales quotas
  • Deliver products

Qualifications:

  • Experience in the rigging, digging and industrial hose markets
  • Strong mechanical aptitude
  • Experience in developing and executing territory sales strategies
  • Strong presentation, negotiation, and closing skills
  • Self-motivated and able to work independently to meet or exceed goals

This is a full-time position requiring a minimum of 40 hours per week. Benefits offered include vacation, sick time, short-term and long-term disability, holidays, 401(k) with ER match, and ESOP retirement plan.

If interested please contact Human Resources at Steubenville@votosales.com. A remote interview process may be necessary.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.