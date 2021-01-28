Featured Local Jobs: Clarion County YMCA Is Hiring

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring in several departments. Apply by February 1, 2021.

Lifeguard – Morning Shift

The YMCA is seeking a lifeguard to work morning shifts from approximately 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Ages 16+. For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at programdirector@clarionymca.net, or 814-764-3400. Apply by February 5.

Child Care After School Program Aide

Make a difference in the life of a child! The Clarion County YMCA Child Care Center is hiring part-time child care staff to work as child care aides from 2:30 – 6 pm daily, Monday through Friday. To apply, fill out an application. Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Must be at least 18 years old and must be able to obtain clearances and first aid/CPR certification.

Apply by February 5 to Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, childcare@clarionymca.net or mail application to YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Child Watch Program Staff

Make a difference in the life of a child and your community. The YMCA is hiring an individual with clearances to operate our Child Watch program in the daytime and/or evening: Must be at least 16. Apply to Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or childcare@clarionymca.net. Apply ASAP, by February 5, 2021.

Membership Representative Make a difference in the lives of others in your community while earning a paycheck. The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work evenings/weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests. Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email membership@clarionymca.net. Apply by February 1, 2021. Sports Coordinator The YMCA is hiring a Sports Coordinator to organize, plan and execute youth and adult sports, including basketball, hockey, soccer, and other sports. This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week as needed, seasonally. Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Katie Neely, Program Director, programdirector@clarionymca.net by February 1, 2021.

Building Monitor

Join an amazing community of people at the YMCA where you will supervise all activities in the building on evening/weekend shifts. The YMCA is hiring a responsible adult age 18+ to oversee night/weekend operations. This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week. Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, jkelley@clarionymca.net by February 1, 2021.

Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.

Printable applications are available HERE.

