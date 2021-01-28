Featured Local Jobs: Clarion County YMCA Is Hiring
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring in several departments. Apply by February 1, 2021.
Lifeguard – Morning Shift
The YMCA is seeking a lifeguard to work morning shifts from approximately 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Ages 16+. For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at programdirector@clarionymca.net, or 814-764-3400. Apply by February 5.
Child Care After School Program Aide
Make a difference in the life of a child! The Clarion County YMCA Child Care Center is hiring part-time child care staff to work as child care aides from 2:30 – 6 pm daily, Monday through Friday. To apply, fill out an application. Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Must be at least 18 years old and must be able to obtain clearances and first aid/CPR certification.
Apply by February 5 to Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, childcare@clarionymca.net or mail application to YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Join an amazing community of people at the YMCA where you will supervise all activities in the building on evening/weekend shifts. The YMCA is hiring a responsible adult age 18+ to oversee night/weekend operations. This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week. Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, jkelley@clarionymca.net by February 1, 2021.
Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.
Printable applications are available HERE.
