Keystone Girls Stay Unbeaten With 64-21 Victory Over Forest Area

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The Keystone Lady Panthers’ offense was firing on all cylinders in their 64-21 win over Forest Area in Marienville on Wednesday night.

The Panthers were in control for the entire night, taking a large lead into halftime and continuing their success despite rotating players during the second half. Emily Lauer tallied 27 points in the win, including 21 in the first half. Maddie Dunlap also had a solid night, tallying 13 points. Keystone spread the rock in the second half, and eight Panthers’ players were able to score in the contest.

Keystone advances to 8-0 on the season, while Forest Area drops to 0-3. Keystone will next host A-C Valley on January 29, a game that will be broadcasted on exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

