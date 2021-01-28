Michael Patton Advising: Money Market Funds in a Low Rate Environment
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Money Market Funds in a Low Rate Environment.
After pushing interest rates gradually upward for three years, the Federal Reserve dropped the benchmark federal funds rate to near zero (0%–0.25%) in March 2020 to help mitigate the economic damage caused by COVID-19.(1) The funds rate affects many short-term interest rates, including the rates on money market mutual funds, which were already low to begin with.
The average monthly yield on 30-day taxable money market funds dropped steadily after the Fed’s move and stood at 0.04% in November 2020, equivalent to an annual percentage rate of about 0.48%.(2) Considering the rock-bottom rates on some short-term investments, this is higher than might be expected but well below the rate of inflation.(3) Even so, investors held more than $4.3 trillion in money market funds.(4)
