Police Investigating Report of Stabbing in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a reported stabbing incident in Porter Township.

Clarion-based State Police received a report around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, that a stabbing had occurred at a location on Saint Charles Road in Porter Township, Clarion County, the prior night.

Police say it was later revealed that a fight had taken place after an individual was “poked” with a knife resulting in a minor injury.

According to police, the incident involved a 40-year-old Rimersburg man, a 22-year-old New Bethlehem man, and a 34-year-old male victim from Parker.

The investigation is ongoing.

