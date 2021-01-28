 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Investigating Report of Stabbing in Porter Township

Thursday, January 28, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-redPORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a reported stabbing incident in Porter Township.

Clarion-based State Police received a report around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, that a stabbing had occurred at a location on Saint Charles Road in Porter Township, Clarion County, the prior night.

Police say it was later revealed that a fight had taken place after an individual was “poked” with a knife resulting in a minor injury.

According to police, the incident involved a 40-year-old Rimersburg man, a 22-year-old New Bethlehem man, and a 34-year-old male victim from Parker.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.