Police Searching for Missing Sigel Man

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are searching for a 66-year-old Sigel man who has been reported missing.

On January 27, Marienville-based State Police were notified that 66-year-old Larry Andrew Hill, of Sigel, (pictured above) has not been seen or heard from for approximately two weeks.

Hill is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall, with gray or partially gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say Hill operates a black Nisson Frontier four-door crew pickup truck with Pennsylvania registration ZMK 5261.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

