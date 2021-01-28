Say What?!: Facebook Apologizes for Confusing Landmark Name With Offensive Term

ENGLAND – Facebook has apologized after visitors to a popular seaside landmark in Britain found their posts removed because the name of the location was confused for a misogynistic term.

Members of Facebook groups based in Plymouth, England, said posts that mentioned the name of Plymouth Hoe were removed by the social media site and some users found their accounts temporarily suspended on accusations of using offensive language.

