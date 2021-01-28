 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Check Out These Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles at Redbank Chevrolet!

Thursday, January 28, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

25272635255x640NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED Equinox’s, Cruzes, and Malibus at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem!


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT

MILES: 14,307
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $19,990

25272635260x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT

MILES: 22,778
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $14,490

25784766568x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT

MILES: 30,830
REDBANK CHEVY PRICE: $14,990

24657269275x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Screenshot 2021-01-19 072236

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.