 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Asian Specials Tonight, Prime Rib Friday Night, & Seafood Specials Saturday Night

Thursday, January 28, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanango-asianRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is offering awesome specials beginning Thursday evening through Saturday night!

DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, and CURBSIDE PICK-UP available.

THURSDAY, FRIDAY, & SATURDAY NIGHTS
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To order please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.

THURSDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES

Appetizer-

Chicken & Vegetable Pot Stickers – $7
Served with Soy Dipping Sauce & Chili Sauce

Dinners-
**Served with Soup or Side Salad**

Chef Jeff’s General Tso’s Chicken – $18
Served over White Rice & Broccoli

Fresh House-made Coconut Shrimp – $21
Served with Mandarin Chili Dipping Sauce, White Rice, & Sweet Chili Green Beans

Dessert-

Cherry Cobbler – $6

wanango prime rib night

FRIDAY NIGHT’S FEATURE

Dinner-
**Served with Soup or Side Salad**

12 oz. Prime Rib – $26.00
Served with mashed or baked potato, vegetable du jour, & side salad. Au jus & horseradish served on the side.

Dessert-

Cherry Cobbler – $6

wanango seafood night

SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES

Appetizer-

Steamed Mussels & Garlic Loaf – $11

Dinners-
**Served with Soup or Side Salad**

Ahi Tuna Tacos – $17
Seared Ahi Tuna, Asian Slaw, Pickled Onion, & Honey Siracha Sauce served with Rice & Vegetable Du Jour

Seafood Roll – $19
A Blend of Crab & Lobster served on a Hoagie Roll with Old Bay Chips

Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese – $26
Fresh Lobster tossed with Penne Pasta in a 4-Cheese Sauce topped with Crispy Cheese Crumbs

Dessert-

Cherry Cobbler – $6

Their new Dine-In, Take-Out, or Curbside Pick-Up menu is also available.

wanango-our-menu

DINE-IN/TAKE-OUT/CURBSIDE PICK-UP MENU
Appetizers-
Wanango Tango Shrimp- $11.00

Bavarian Pretzels- $8.00
Served with our beer cheese or house mighty mustard sauce

Reno Fries- $11.00
Pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, bacon, & jalapenos over house cut fries

Wings
Bone-In- 10 for $11.00
Boneless- 12 for $10.00
Wet Sauces: albatross, BBQ, Buffalo, butter & garlic, cajun BBQ, garlic butter Parm., jerk, honey mustard, holy moly, hot, mighty mustard, Nasty Nate’s
Dry Rubs: cajun, cranch, lemon pepper
Ranch veggies & ranch or bleu cheese-$1.00

Salads

Classic Greens Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00

Caesar Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00

Sandwiches-
** All sandwiches come with chips or fresh cut fries**

Bavarian Ham & Swiss Pretzel- $11.00
Served with mighty mustard sauce

Classic Reuben on Marble Rye- $12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime aioli
Options: plain or spicy
Add cheese- $.75

Fried Fish Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar
Add Cheese- $.75

Beef on Weck- $13.00
Slow roasted beef topped with Swiss cheese on Weck
Option: side of horseradish

Kiddies-
Cheese or pepperoni pizza- $7.00

Chicken nuggets & fries- $7.00

Desserts-

House Cobbler- $6.00
Brownie- $5.00

Dinners-
** All Dinners come with side classic greens salad**

Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuits- $17.00
Southern fried chicken served with mashed potatoes & buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy

12 oz. Strip Steak- $28.00
Served topped with our signature steak sauce, a side of mashed potatoes, & vegetable du jour

Chicken Marsala- $20.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms & green onions in a Marsala wine sauce served with mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour

Salmon “FORE” Ways- $19.00
Just Pick One!
All served with wild rice & vegetable du jour
1. Pecan crusted with a raspberry glaze
2. Blackened
3. Sweet chili glazed
4. Garlic butter & lemon pepper

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Wanango Country Club 1


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.