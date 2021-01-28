SPONSORED: Wing Night Is Thursday at Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge!
OIL CITY, Pa. – Stop by Casey’s on Thursdays and choose from over 20 wing flavors.
Also, be sure to follow their Facebook Page for other great daily specials.
10 wings and fries just $10.99!
Local craft beer is on tap.
Casey’s is open every day for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Family-friendly indoor and heated patio and outdoor dining from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.
Follow Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge for delicious daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner specials.
Serving breakfast every day and all day on Saturday and Sundays.
Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge, located at 630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA, is a family-friendly restaurant.
More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page Here or by calling (814)676-9226.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.