State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl

SAINT PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is currently underway into allegations of indecent assault of a 13-year-old girl in Saint Petersburg Borough.

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of suspected child abuse involving indecent assault.

Police say the abuse reportedly occurred between September 2015 and September 2016 at a location in Saint Petersburg Borough.

The victim is listed as a 13-year-old female from Emlenton.

The investigation is ongoing.

