Two Men Face Charges for Attempting to Smuggle Synthetic Cannabinoids into SCI Forest

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are facing felony drug charges after they reportedly attempted to smuggle synthetic cannabinoids into the SCI Forest facility.

Court documents indicate the Central Department of Corrections filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jenkins Rakee Everett, who is currently lodged at SCI Forest, and 22-year-old Johvian Romir Everett, of Pittsburgh.

According to a criminal complaint, Johvian Everett conspired to provide a controlled substance, namely synthetic cannabinoids, to Jenkins Everett, an inmate at SCI Forest.

The complaint states Johvian Everett attempted to have paperwork contaminated with K2, a synthetic cannabinoid, mailed to Jenkins Everett at SCI Forest through Everett’s attorney. Laboratory tests later confirmed the presence of K2 in the pages of the document Johvian Everett attempted to have sent to the facility.

According to the complaint, numerous phone calls between Jenkins Everett and Johvian Everett were monitored during which they discussed the transaction, as well as discussing the purchase of suboxone and Percocet to send to Everett at the prison.

The following charges were filed against Jenkins Everett on January 21:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possess Control Subs, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

The following charges were filed against Johvian Everett on January 27:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Conspiracy – Possess Control Subs, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Conspiracy – Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Preliminary hearings for the cases have not yet been scheduled.

