Clarion County Asked to Be Pass-Through for $2M Grant for New Knox Business Likely Opening This Summer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Developers for the Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Building Project located at 300 Ohio Street in Knox approached the Clarion County Commissioners for support by acting as a pass-through for a $2 million grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

(Pictured above: Work continues inside the old Knox Glass Plant. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley at this week’s work session indicated their support for the project, and after review by their solicitor, they plan to approve a formal resolution at their next meeting on Tuesday, February 9, at 10:00 a.m.

“We closed on the old glass plant in Knox in October, and we have intentions of starting a manufacturing business to build pre-manufactured bathroom pods to supply our development and construction business,” said Rick Weston, Greystar senior developer. “We successfully applied for a (RACP) capital program grant which we were awarded, Christmas Eve.”

RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition of regional economic projects.

“The reason we’re here today (Tuesday, January 26) is we would like to partner with Clarion County on the process,” continued Weston. “We worked a lot with Rick Rossi and Dan Higbee from Delta Development on the next step, which we’re trying to submit sometime next month.”

Delta Development is a consulting company used extensively by Clarion County.

“With the RACP Grant, a private company can apply for it and can be awarded it, but then they have to partner with a government agency or Economic Development organization to be the main grantee and the administrator,” said Weston. “We’re asking the county to consider is to be the grantee of record.”

Clarion County would technically be a partner, but also a pass-through for the grant award. Greystar would be the sub-grantee, and they would take on all of the liability and any of the risk that comes along with it. The $2 million reimbursement grant for work completed.

Delta Development is working with Greystar and the Office of the Budget to put together exactly what will be paid. The Office of the Budget has to review and agree to it. Greystar has to go out to bid and meet all of the state regulations of the prevailing wage and all the other requirements that come along with it.

Greystar actually has to put up their own money, the $2 million that they’re going to get reimbursed, plus an additional $2 million for the land and building they already procured and additional funds.

Reimbursement comes from the state where they have to show they met all the state requirements at that time. The state would send the money to Clarion County and then through the agreement, Clarion County would then reimburse Greystar.

The solicitor will review minor changes with Greystar, and a final resolution is expected to be passed at the Tuesday, February 9 meeting of the commissioners.

“This is a fantastic project for the county and for the little town of Knox,” said Tharan.

“We are also super excited about getting the business started and by all of the good things we’re hopefully bringing to the county,” said Weston.

RELATED:

Luxury Bathroom Manufacturer to Bring Over 130 Jobs to Knox

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.