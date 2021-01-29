A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. East wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.