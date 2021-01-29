 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, January 29, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. East wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


