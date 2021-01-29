Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Meatball Sliders
Create a fun way of serving meatballs by using this slider recipe!
Day 6 of Slider Week is not to be forgotten… save this recipe now before you forget!
Ingredients
2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
3 tablespoons prepared pesto
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce
1 package (18 ounces) Hawaiian sweet rolls
12 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 cup melted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese or shredded Italian cheese blend
Minced fresh basil
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, pesto and egg; mix lightly. Shape into 12 meatballs; place on a greased rack in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until browned and a thermometer reads 160°, about 35 minutes. Toss meatballs with sauce; set aside.
-Meanwhile, without separating rolls, cut horizontally in half; arrange bottom halves in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Place half of cheese slices over roll bottoms; sprinkle with oregano. Add meatballs and sauce. Top with remaining cheese slices and bun tops.
-Combine butter, olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes; brush over buns. Bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with Parmesan and shredded mozzarella.
-Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes longer. Sprinkle with basil before serving.
