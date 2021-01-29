Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Meatball Sliders

Create a fun way of serving meatballs by using this slider recipe!

Ingredients

2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)



1 cup Italian-style bread crumbs3 tablespoons prepared pesto1 large egg, lightly beaten1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce1 package (18 ounces) Hawaiian sweet rolls12 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/4 cup melted butter1 tablespoon olive oil3 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese or shredded Italian cheese blendMinced fresh basil

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, pesto and egg; mix lightly. Shape into 12 meatballs; place on a greased rack in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake until browned and a thermometer reads 160°, about 35 minutes. Toss meatballs with sauce; set aside.

-Meanwhile, without separating rolls, cut horizontally in half; arrange bottom halves in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Place half of cheese slices over roll bottoms; sprinkle with oregano. Add meatballs and sauce. Top with remaining cheese slices and bun tops.

-Combine butter, olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes; brush over buns. Bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with Parmesan and shredded mozzarella.

-Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes longer. Sprinkle with basil before serving.

