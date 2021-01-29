Clarion County Reports Ten New COVID-19 Cases, 70 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported ten new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on January 29.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,453, and the death toll remains at 73.

Neighboring Forest County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,321. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County on January 29, leaving the death toll at 16.

While PA Department of Corrections (DOC) COVID-19 Dashborad is currently unavailable due to the DOC is updating their system of reporting, their daily facility report shows there are 750 active positive inmate cases at SCI Forest as of January 28, with 721 of the cases currently asymptomatic.

There have been a total of four COVID-related inmate deaths reported at SCI Forest.

The facility is also reporting 17 active employee cases and no employee deaths.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 29, there were 9,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 834,048.

Note that case counts today include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers; 4,052 of today’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago. We will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next couple days.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/29/21 – 9,643

01/28/21 – 6,036

01/27/21 – 5,874

01/26/21 – 4,628

01/25/21 – 3,976

01/24/21 – 3,934

01/23/21 – 5,785

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4560 12 4572 112 (5 new) Butler 12566 85 12651 325 (3 new) Clarion 2443 10 2453 73 Clearfield 5485 37 5522 97 (2 new) Crawford 5846 40 5886 128 (1 new) Elk 2103 18 2121 33 Forest 1251 70 1321 16 Indiana 4727 13 4740 148 Jefferson 2479 14 2493 74 (1 new) McKean 2679 21 2700 57 Mercer 7394 42 7436 220 (3 new) Venango 3048 13 3061 75 Warren 1976 5 1981 88

There are 3,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 753 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, January 28, there were 159 new deaths reported for a total of 21,462 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Jan. 30:

1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

930,150 first doses will have been allocated. 719,928 of the first doses will have been administered.



884,700 second doses will have been allocated. 173,328 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Jan. 28:

893,256 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 546,600 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 173,328 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 893,256 doses administered to 719,928 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 93,187 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,611,366 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,798 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,930 cases among employees, for a total of 74,728 at 1,541 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 11,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 22,767 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.