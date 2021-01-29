Clarion Hospital Reports Eight New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update January 29, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 1/28/2021: 11,364

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,615

Positives: 1,796

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 1/28/2021: 37,207

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 15,618

Positives: 2,486

Hospital Inpatients as of 1/29/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 30 patients. 0 suspected. 30 confirmed. 5 ICU.

DOH reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one additional death on 1/28/2021.

Vaccine

– Group “1A,” as defined by the PA Department of Health, is currently eligible for the vaccine.

– There is not nearly enough vaccine available to accommodate Group 1A. BHS must make priority decisions about how to fairly and equitably distribute vaccine.

– A limited amount of vaccine has been received, and scheduling requests for Butler and Clarion will be opened Friday afternoon.

– Scheduling will remain open until all available doses are scheduled. It will then be closed until further vaccine delivery.

– Scheduling continues to be limited to healthcare workers and individuals age 75 or older.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

– PA DOH distribution and future deliveries remain unpredictable.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.