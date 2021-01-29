Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Launches HuntFishPA: New Mobile-Friendly, Outdoor Recreational Licensing Platform

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) are excited to announce the launch of HuntFishPA, the new user-friendly licensing platform for hunters, anglers, and boaters.

Visitors to www.HuntFish.pa.gov will discover convenient features like personalized dashboards, autorenewal for fishing licenses, and the ability to report game and furbearer harvests as required. Users who visit the agencies’ websites – www.pgc.pa.gov and www.fishandboat.com – for their licensing and other needs will be seamlessly directed to the new system. HuntFishPA replaces the previous Pennsylvania Automatic Licensing System (PALS) platform known as The Outdoor Shop.

HuntFishPA provides outdoor enthusiasts with a modern and streamlined platform to purchase hunting and fishing licenses, launch permits, boat registration renewals, lotteries, draws, and permits – on any device, at any time. The platform also offers Harvest Reporting, 24/7 call center support, and a seamless transition for license holders who previously used the PALS system. Prior users will simply need to log in as they’ve done in the past with existing credentials. All profile, license, and past purchase information has been transferred to HuntFishPA.

“During a time when so many Pennsylvanians are enjoying the great outdoors, the launch of this new and improved system ensures that getting your required licenses is as simple and convenient as possible,” said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “We think users will appreciate the modern look and features we have included to make the purchase of your licenses fast and easy, so you can spend more time out on the water or in the woods.”

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans echoed those comments.

“Today’s hunters, trappers, and anglers look for convenience in securing the licenses they need, and they want that process to be as easy and hassle-free as possible,” Burhans said. “HuntFishPA was developed to help meet those demands, helping ensure your next license purchase will be the best you ever experienced.”

The PGC and PFBC partnered with digital government solutions firm NIC Inc., to develop and manage HuntFishPA’s licensing platform and secure payment system. NIC has 20 years of experience in outdoor licensing solutions across 11 states, including Wisconsin, Mississippi, Alabama, Maine, and South Carolina, in addition to extensive expertise in managing digital government services and secure payment processing solutions.

For customers who prefer to purchase hunting and fishing licenses in person, the HuntFishPA platform is available at 750 issuing agent locations, including bait shops, convenience stores, sporting goods retailers, county treasurers and Walmart. Retail customers can buy their licenses the same way as they have in the past and have licenses printed at the time of purchase. Customers will notice that their new fishing and hunting licenses purchased in a store will be printed on durable green paper, replacing the yellow license color that was used previously.

HuntFishPA’s New Features and Enhanced Functionality

Enhanced user experience with a clean, modern design

Streamlined content and screen flow to enable fast, easy-to-process transactions

Customer account and dashboard displays specific information for each customer, including past license purchases and items eligible for purchase

“Quick Order” option displays past license purchases for a quick and easy sale, so customers don’t have to remember what they previously purchased or search for items

The system will automatically recommend related add-on items as a customer makes a purchase

Username and password setup for customers to quickly access their accounts

Guest checkout feature allows customers to purchase vouchers and magazine subscriptions without an account or being logged into the system

Merchandise sales are made through the system

Harvest reporting is completed through the system

24/7 phone customer service support is available for users

Agent locator is featured to identify nearby walk-in retail locations

Additional New Feature for Fishing and Boating Licensees and Permits

Auto-renewal option for customers to automatically purchase next year’s licenses and permits

Additional New Feature for Game Licensees

Provides CWD results on reported harvests

Instructional videos are available to guide users through their purchases using HuntFishPA:

How to Buy a Pennsylvania Hunting License and Report a Harvest

How to Buy a Pennsylvania Fishing License, Launch Permit, and Renew a Boat Registration

