 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Interstate 80 Westbound Reopened

Friday, January 29, 2021 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

65DDF5A1-CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 westbound has reopened following a closure earlier today near mile marker 68 due to multiple vehicle accidents.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound have reopened following a closure earlier today from Exit 70: US 322-Strattanville to Exit 64: PA 66 South–New Bethlehem/Clarion due to multiple crashes involving tractor-trailers.

The roadway reopened just after 1:00 p.m.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a call around 9:14 a.m. reporting a crash involving at least one tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 westbound in the area of mile marker 68.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

Corsica Fire Department was also dispatched to assist with traffic control.

53A0FA03-

The closure follows another crash on interstate 80 westbound earlier this morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, another crash involving at least one tractor-trailer, which occurred near the 61-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound, was called in around 7:35 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 8:23 a.m.

Police are expected to release information on the accidents within the next 48 hours.

65DDF5A1-

E1A7562E-


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.