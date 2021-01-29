Interstate 80 Westbound Reopened

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 westbound has reopened following a closure earlier today near mile marker 68 due to multiple vehicle accidents.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Christina Gibbs, both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound have reopened following a closure earlier today from Exit 70: US 322-Strattanville to Exit 64: PA 66 South–New Bethlehem/Clarion due to multiple crashes involving tractor-trailers.

The roadway reopened just after 1:00 p.m.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a call around 9:14 a.m. reporting a crash involving at least one tractor-trailer on Interstate 80 westbound in the area of mile marker 68.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

Corsica Fire Department was also dispatched to assist with traffic control.

The closure follows another crash on interstate 80 westbound earlier this morning.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, another crash involving at least one tractor-trailer, which occurred near the 61-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound, was called in around 7:35 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 8:23 a.m.

Police are expected to release information on the accidents within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.