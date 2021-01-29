Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Live Music, Winter Wonderland Vendor Show on Saturday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live music on Friday night, January 29, and a special Winter Wonderland Vendor Show on Saturday, January 30.
Friday Night Live Music
Listen to country and soft rock tunes by Different Roads from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Winter Wonderland Vendor Show
The vendor show will run from noon to 5:00 p.m. and has something for everyone. This event is something you don’t want to miss!
The event includes:
– 10+ of your favorite vendors such as thirty-one, pampered chef, pure romance, and much more;
– Family games, activities, and crafts;
– Toasty s’mores over the fire, hot chocolate bar, and decorate your own pretzels;
– Live music with Randy Moorehead; and
– Misty Lane Performance horses will also be at the event providing totally unique horse and carriage rides for you and your loved ones.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.