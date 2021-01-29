 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Live Music, Winter Wonderland Vendor Show on Saturday

Friday, January 29, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

139523051_3935400013165842_1089680245064724108_nSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live music on Friday night, January 29, and a special Winter Wonderland Vendor Show on Saturday, January 30.

Friday Night Live Music

Listen to country and soft rock tunes by Different Roads from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Different Roads from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Different Roads from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Winter Wonderland Vendor Show

The vendor show will run from noon to 5:00 p.m. and has something for everyone. This event is something you don’t want to miss!

The event includes:

– 10+ of your favorite vendors such as thirty-one, pampered chef, pure romance, and much more;
– Family games, activities, and crafts;
– Toasty s’mores over the fire, hot chocolate bar, and decorate your own pretzels;
– Live music with Randy Moorehead; and
– Misty Lane Performance horses will also be at the event providing totally unique horse and carriage rides for you and your loved ones.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.