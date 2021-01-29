Dennis W. O’Neil, 77, of Franklin, died at his home Wednesday night, January 27, 2021, of natural causes.

He was born February 15, 1943, in Franklin, the son of the late William McKinley and Dorothy (Hartzell) O’Neil.

He was a 1961 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was a longtime member of the IUPATDC Painter’s Union No. 57.

Mr. O’Neil attended the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Franklin, and formerly attended the Victory Heights United Brethren Church.

Denny loved painting, baseball, tending to his vegetable garden, following the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and spending time with this family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed writing special prayers and sharing them with his family and his church.

He was employed as a union painter for over forty years, painting everything from homes, factories, tanks, and bridges.

He was married in Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City on June 28, 1963, to Esther “Mae” Flinchbaugh, and she survives.

Also surviving are five children: Lori Greenlee and her husband, Rex of Franklin; Dennis W. O’Neil, II and his wife, Julie of Franklin; Alan O’Neil and his wife, Maureen of Franklin; Robyn Koontz and her husband, Robert of Cranberry; and Shannon Walney and her husband, Trenton of Franklin; 12 grandchildren, Sarah Smerkar, Rachael Russell, Anthony O’Neil, Sean O’Neil, Alexia O’Neil, Josh O’Neil, Jason Hodgkiss, Masey Ruth, Jacob Weaver, Kaylee Weaver, Rob Koontz, and Cameron Walney; and 7 great-grandchildren: Connor Williams, Riley Smerkar, Parker O’Neil, Mason O’Neil, Gracilyn Sudac, Halaina Hodgkiss, and Drake Hodgkiss. He is also survived by his brother, James O’Neil of Cranberry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Gerry Flinchbaugh, Donald “Bud” O’Neil, Richard O’Neil, and Donna Erwin; and two great-grandsons, Owen Russell, and Colt.

A visitation will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township on Monday (Feb. 1st) from 4-7 p.m. The family requests no out-of-state visitors, and that face masks be worn by everyone attending. A funeral service will follow Monday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Pat Daugherty of Atlantic Ave. United Brethren Church will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlantic Ave. United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, PA, 16323.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

