Hacker Posts Threats Prompting Modified Lockdown at Clarion Area High School

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area High School is currently on a modified lockdown due to online threats on Thursday.

According to Superintendent Joe Carrico, it was discovered on Thursday afternoon that someone had hacked into student accounts and posted “inappropriate” comments about other students, including what he called “vague, non-specific threats.”

“We had two accounts hacked,” Carrico said, noting the inappropriate comments were then posted to a classroom chat.

Carrico said the school district has been working with their IT department and police since they were made aware of the posts.

“We went through our IT process, and now the state police and borough police are going to work on the forensics.”

The school was able to track the comments to a certain point, but needed law enforcement assistance to further the investigation, he noted.

“We have not identified any specific people (suspects) yet.”

Carrico noted in an email to parents that it is believed the person responsible is a student.

Following consultation with police, it was decided to keep the school in a modified lockdown on Friday until the student who created the comments has been identified.

“This is a criminal investigation now.”

A police presence will be maintained at the school building through dismissal at the end of Friday’s school day.

Carrico noted that at no time was there any mention of the elementary school or elementary students in any of the comments or threats.

“This was exclusive to the high school, and particularly to one grade level.”

The administration is following the recommendation of police in terms of procedures moving forward, Carrico explained.

“The administration made this decision with the assistance of law enforcement. We’ve asked them to take the lead and advise us. We’re relying on the experts.”

Chief Bill Peck and other Clarion Borough Police officers are involved in the investigation, as well as the assistance troopers from the Clarion-based State Police.

“We’re very appreciative of our local law enforcement. They’ve been very supportive through this.”

