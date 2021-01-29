Mabel E. Woods, 93, of Bridgeview Apartments, Emlenton, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by her loving family early Thursday morning, January 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mabel was born on June 6, 1927, in Bradford. She was the daughter of the late Gertrude and Floyd Coldren.

She attended school in Rockland. Mable attended Chapel on the Hill Assembly of God Church in Emlenton. She was a lifelong homemaker and enjoyed flower gardening, her cat, “Muffin”, traveling, and most especially the company of her family and friends.

Mabel was married to Robert L. Woods Sr. on December 9, 1945. Mr. Woods preceded her in death in 1985.

Surviving are twelve children, Edgar J. Woods and his wife, Diane, of Clinton, TN; Cathy M. Sliker and her husband, Paul, of Tionesta; Barbara A. Alcorn and her husband, Harry, Pauline K. Anderson, Donna L. King and her husband, Richard, all of Emlenton; Robert L. Woods Jr. and his wife, Renee of Knox; Richard L. Woods and his wife, Juanita, of Parker; David E. Woods of Emlenton; Paul W. Woods and his fiance, Ruth Ann of Rockland; Carolyn E. Elam and her husband, David, of Las Vegas, NV; Steven M. Woods of Olympia, WA; and Judy D. McCleary and her husband, Gene, of Knox; a sister, Carolyn Weaver ;a brother, Clyde Coldren and his wife, Ruth, all of Cochranton; her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, which include 27 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends, especially those at Bridgeview Apartments.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dottie Lou Swim; brothers, Paul, Lewis, Clifford, and Walter; and a sister, Annabelle.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday and from 1 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday where a funeral will follow from the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Clark, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, PO Box 346, Emlenton, PA, 16373. Interment will be at Zion Union Cemetery, Emlenton. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

