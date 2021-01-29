Mamie A. Perrett, age 85, of Tionesta, PA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, January 28, 2021.

Per her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 389, Tionesta, PA, 16353 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.