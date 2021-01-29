Marion D. Hart, 92 of Fertigs, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 27, 2021, at UPMC in Seneca.

She was born March 22, 1928, in Fertigs, a daughter of the late Donald I. Master and Velma E. Perry Master.

She graduated from Cranberry High School in 1945. Marion drove school bus for Cranberry School District and worked as a postal carrier for the Venus Post Office. She then spent many years being a caregiver to her parents.

She was a life-long member of the Fertigs United Methodist Church holding various positions within the church, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She was a member of the Fertigs Community Club, the Pinegrove Trailblazers Snowmobile Club and the Morris Chapter #14 of the Eastern Stars.

Marion enjoyed camping and riding snowmobiles and four-wheelers with her family. She liked hunting and fishing, especially the family vacations at Black Lake, New York. Marion treasured the time she shared with her family and one of her greatest joys was helping to raise her two grandchildren. She loved collecting antiques and traveling to the Amish country in Berlin, Ohio. Attending craft shows and shopping with her daughter was always a delight.

On July 14, 1948, she married George W. (Bill) Hart who preceded her in death on January 26, 2014. They had celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Marion was a loving and proud mother and grandmother to William Hart and wife Donna of Fertigs, Linda Anderson and husband, Bob of Franklin; grandson, William Hart Jr. and wife, Kelly of Fertigs; granddaughter, Melissa Proper and husband, Eric of Oil City; great-grandchildren, Blake and Brooke Hart of Fertigs and Cody and Lucas Proper of Oil City; step grandchildren, Brent Anderson and wife, Jessa and Tim Anderson as well as two step great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Carol Hart and her companion, Jim McGee of Smethport; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Clem and Donna Clements of Ninevah, and other friends and neighbors of the Fertigs area.

Marion loved her caregivers during her short stay at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Randall, Eugene, and Robert Master.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, January 29, at Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 30, at the Fertigs United Methodist Church at 11 AM, officiated by Pastor Bodie Riddle.

Interment will follow in Perry Cemetery at Fertigs.

Memorial contributions may be may to the charity of one’s choice.

Social distancing protocols will be in place and it is recommended for those attending to wear masks. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

